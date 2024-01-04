Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Swears-in Three New Supreme Court Judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday swore into office three new Justices of the Supreme Court with a charge to help build a judiciary that commands the respect of the Ghanaian people.

The newly sworn-in Judges are, Justice Henry Anthony Kowfie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong.

The President administered the judicial oath as well as oaths of secrecy and allegiance to them at the Banquet Hall of Jubilee House in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo asked the Justices to bear in mind that the growth of the nation demands that "we have a judiciary that commands the respect of the people by the quality of the delivery of justice as well as the comportment of its judges."

President Akufo-Addo said the surest way for the judicial arm of government to earn the adoration of citizens is by making quality and informed decisions.

"Applications of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath that you have just taken, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will and, therefore, without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land or any person before you," President Akufo-Addo said.

The President said when a person falls foul of the law, society demands that the person be dealt with accordingly and law-enforcement agencies, including the Supreme Court, must ensure that this is done.

That, President Akufo-Addo explained, was the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law and "I am confident that you will uphold it and distinguish yourselves in the work of the court."

The new judges, according to the President, had been appointed to fill the vacancies in the judiciary created by the statutory retirement of three Justices of the Supreme Court from the bench.

They are their Lordships Justice Anin Yeboah (the Chief Justice), Justice Jones Dotse and Justice Nene Abayaateye Ofoe Amegatcher.

Justice Nene Abayaateye Ofoe Amegatcher retired on 3 February 2023, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, on the other hand retired on 24 May 2023 and Justice Jones Dotse left the bench on 8 June 2023.

Speaking on behalf of his colleague Judges, Justice Henry Anthony Kowfie, expressed appreciation to the President, the Council of State, the Parliament, the Judicial Council, the Chief Justice and the Ghana Bar Association for the trust reposed in them.

"We consider it our prime obligation to work towards confronting the challenges to help build the rule of law and the democratic culture we have set for ourselves as a people. The oaths we have subscribed to today will keep serving as our guidepost through all the changing scenes of our lives in the apex court," Justice Henry Anthony Kowfie said.