Sierra Leone Charges 12 With Treason in Failed Coup Attempt

Sierra Leone has charged 12 individuals with treason and related offenses for their alleged involvement in a failed coup attempt on November 26, 2023. This comes as authorities aim to bring those responsible to justice and prevent further instability in the West African nation.

Among the accused is Amadu Koita, a former soldier and bodyguard of ex-President Koroma, known for his critical social media presence against the current government led by President Bio. Koita, arrested on December 4, joins 84 others, mostly military personnel, detained in connection with the incident.

The charges, outlined in a press release by Information Minister Bah, include treason, misprision of treason, and harbouring, aiding, and abetting the enemy. Eleven of the accused appeared before a judge in Freetown, with one case postponed due to illness. All are represented by legal counsel.

The November 26th attack saw armed assailants storm various security installations, including an armoury, barracks, prisons, and police stations, leading to clashes with security forces. The violence resulted in 21 deaths and hundreds of prison escapes before authorities regained control, labelling it a coup attempt by disgruntled members of the armed forces.