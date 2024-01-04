Nigeria: Ebonyi Workers Call for Review of Civil Servants' Salaries

Nigerians are going through a tough time because of economic hardship.

A cross-section of workers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, have called on the federal and state governments to review the salaries of civil servants.

The workers said this on Wednesday, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

They said that the review and revamping of sectors would help address the economic hardship in the country.

Kenneth Usulor, a civil servant and resident of Abakaliki, said there was a need to raise the pay and allowances of workers to encourage their efforts.

He said, "Reviewing of salaries and other welfare of the workforce means a lot to them, the system, productivity and development."

Judith Eze, also a civil servant, said that a pay raise would drive behavioural change and that the empowerment of youths would help tackle youth restiveness.

Another civil servant, Stanley Uguru, added that the empowerment of the youth would also reduce social vices among them.

"Engagements of youth will promote peace and development in the country," Mr Uguru said.

An entrepreneur, Denis Eze, called for the revitalisation of the commerce and industry sector, saying this would help small businesses to thrive.

Mr Eze bemoaned the rate at which businesses were closing shop and moving out of the country due to "outrageous taxations".

"There is a need to urgently address the multiple taxation witnessed in Ebonyi State and other parts of the country," Mr Eze said.

(NAN)