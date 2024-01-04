Africa: Nigeria to Extend Suspension of Academic Degrees From Kenya, Uganda and Niger

Nairobi — The Federal Government of Nigeria says it will extend the suspension of accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates to include those from Kenya, the Niger Republic, and Uganda.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Nigeria's Education Minister, Tahir Mamman, stated that the security agents would go after those with fake certificates from foreign countries already using them to secure jobs in Nigeria.

"We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, and even Niger here where such institutions have been set up," he stated.

This came 24 hours after they suspended degree certificates from universities in Benin Republic and Togo after a report detailed how a degree was acquired within two months from a university in Benin Republic.

Mamman described students who came from such institutions as criminals.

"I have no sympathy for people patronising the institutions. Instead, they are part of the criminal chain that should be arrested," he added.

By Future Kyuma