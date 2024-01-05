Nigeria: Govt, China to Build Steel Plant, Military Hardware in Ajaokuta - Minister

The Nigerian government has commenced discussions with renowned Chinese Company, Luan Steel Holding Group to build a new Steel Plant in Nigeria and commence the building of military hardwares in Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, disclosed this Thursday after his tour alongside Minister of Defense, Badaru Abubakar at Luan Steel Holding Group in Hefei and Guangzhou region of China, as part of an effort to industrialize Nigeria.

Audu, in a statement by Salamatu Jibaniya, Head, Press & Public Relations, stated that the trip to China is one of the steps being taken to realize the goals of reviving the Steel Industry in Nigeria in line with the Renewed Hope' Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Prince Audu, work has commenced to create an operational Steel Industry that would attract billions of dollars of foreign direct investments into the country, open up the nation's economy, and create hundreds of thousands of job opportunities, which form the core of the renewed hope agenda.

He further noted that building Military Hardwares in Ajaokuta Steel Plant is also timely, considering that Nigeria is faced with security challenges. Adding that, this would help in the fight against insecurity and terrorism.

"We had very meaningful discussions with the Chairman of Luan Steel Holding Group, Mr Wang Jianbing, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr Xiao Weizhan, and other senior Executives of the Luan Steel Holding Group.

"Like several other international and local investors, Luan Steel Holding Group has indicated interest in setting up a new Steel Plant in Nigeria, as well as handling a component of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant for building military hardwares in Nigeria.

"The Minister of Defence and I led this delegation, which includes the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Steel Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe, Sole Administrator/Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company, Mr Sumaila Abdul-Akaba, to enable us have a first-hand look at the Luan steel plants before arriving at a decision.