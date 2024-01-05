Nigeria: Veteran Yoruba Actor Olofa Ina Is Dead

On Thursday, actor Olofa Ina's2 death was announced by his colleagues on Instagram.

Veteran Yoruba actor Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina, is dead.

Olofa Ina, 73, passed away on Thursday.

His death was announced by film producer and Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, actor Saidi Balogun and others on Instagram.

The actor, whose cause of death is unknown, died in his hometown in Ede, Osun State.

Background

Born on 15 May 1950 into the family of the late AbdulSalam Aderemi and late Madam Aisha Aderemi of the Jagun- Olukosi compound in Ede, Osun State, he rose to fame for his roles in Iyawo Are of 2006, Ikilo Agba of 2008, Okobo Dimeji of 2008 and others.

He served as a grade II officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport in Ibadan from 1970 to 1977. Before fully dedicating himself to Theatre Art Practice in 1980, he underwent vocational training in carpentry and joinery at Olukorede Furniture Industry from 1965 to 1970.

In 1972, he established the Olofa Ina Theatre Group alongside Erinfolamin, Dasofunjo, Gbolagade Akinpelu, and the late Oyetunji of the Esinnla compound in Ede, who provided him with theatre training.

The Olofa Ina Group presented epic tales of Yoruba warlords from the 18th and 19th centuries. This included figures like Basorun Ogunmola, Balogun Ibikunle, Ogedengbe Agbogungboro of Ilesha, Aare Kurunmi of Ijaye, Kakanfo Afonja, and many more.

In 2021, he gained attention; he made headlines accusing actress Iyabo Ojo and Comedienne Princess of pranking and setting up Omiyinka Olanrewaju (Baba Ijesha).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that he was one of the Yoruba actors who showed up at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja in solidarity with Baba Ijesha.

This newspaper reported that he also accused Iyabo Ojo of disrespecting him during his attempts to intervene in Baba Ijesha's situation, citing actions that he felt were inappropriate given his age and status.