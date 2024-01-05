Nigeria: Mikel Obi Reveals Role He'll Like to Take With Super Eagles

Mikel Obi, former captain of the Super Eagles, has revealed his desire to be involved with the Super Eagles in the future, but envisions a role other than coaching.

The 36-year-old stated in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that he would prefer to 'fix things' from the top.

His words: "I would love to get involved with the Super Eagles, but not as a manager; I don't want to get sacked; I don't think I can handle that very well.

"I want to be involved with the national team as someone trying to fix the problems from the top, if it means to be a mediator between the players and the NFF to make sure things are run properly and have the right people managing what we should do together to make sure that we succeed.

"Success doesn't happen only on the pitch, but from the top. So for me, that's where we should start. I still maintain huge respect from the players and the fans. That's what I would love to do in the future, but for now, let's see what happens at AFCON."

Speaking earlier during the interview, Mikel stated that Drogba would go down as the greatest African player.

He said, "There are lots of great African players; there's George Weah, Samuel Eto'o, Yaya Toure, Jay Jay Okocha, and Nnwakwo Kanu; they are great players. Didier Drogba, for me, will go down as the greatest African player that has played the game."

Mikel also tipped the Super Eagles to win the AFCON and Victor Osimhen to win player of the tournament.

