Nigeria: Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' Hits N1 Billion Mark At Box Office

The movie was released in cinemas on 15 December 2023.

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' has become the first Nollywood film to surpass N1 billion at the box office.

Akindele produced and directed the film, while Adeoluwa Owu co-directed.

FilmHouse Group announced this in a statement on Thursday,

They say the historic feat marks a significant milestone in the Nigerian film industry and showcases the global appeal and strength of local productions at the cinema.

"Akindele's film has not only captivated audiences but has also proven the resilience of Nigerian cinema in the face of global streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video," the statement added.

FilmHouse Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kene Okwuosa said the world is witnessing a golden era for Nigerian cinema, and the achievement indicates the creative industry.

Mr Okwuosa added that despite the stiff competition from international streaming platforms, local content continues to thrive, engaging audiences on a grand scale.

He stated that the success of another collaboration between Funke Akindele and FilmOne Entertainment, "Battle on Buka Street," grossed an impressive N650 million at the box office in 2022.

He emphasised that the 1 billion naira milestone for "A Tribe Called Judah" was achieved in record time, making it a remarkable achievement for a movie released just a month ago.

"The only other film that achieved 1 billion naira in the West African Box Office was a foreign title, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," in 2021, also distributed by FilmOne

Entertainment," Okwuosa said.

"This outstanding accomplishment follows the success of Funke Akindele's 2021 film, 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga,' which grossed 500 million naira, and 650 million naira from last year's "Battle on Buka Street," further solidifying her position as the clear frontrunner of Nigerian cinema."

Records

'A Tribe Called Judah, released on 15 December 2023 in cinemas nationwide, became the first Nollywood film to gross over N113 million in its opening weekend.

As of press time, the film continues to enjoy popularity and critical acclaim.

In less than three weeks it was released, the movie surpassed the admission records of blockbusters such as Sugar Rush (229,060), which had a 13-week run, and King of Boys (220,565), which had a 17-week run at the box office.

On 3 January, the movie held the records for the top three highest-grossing Nollywood films with 854M. Behind Akindele's Battle on Buka Street with 668M and Omo Ghetto: The Saga with 636M.

Background

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy candidate in the March governorship election in Lagos State said the movie was dedicated to her late mother, Adebanjo Akindele.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at the movie premiere, she said the story is so dear to her heart as it has a part of her late mummy in it.

She maintained that the movie represents the struggles faced by single parents and mothers in society.