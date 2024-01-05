Nigeria: Maritime Workers Threaten to Shut Down Seaports From Tuesday

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to shut down the nation's seaports from Tuesday, January 9, over the alleged refusal of International Oil Companies (IOCs) and stevedoring contractors to comply with extant laws.

President-general of the union, Adewale Adeyanju, said that all jetties and oil and gas platforms would be shut on that day.

According to a statement signed by John Ikemefuna, head of Media, the Union had written a series of letters, press releases, issued ultimatums, and marine notices given by NIMASA and several ministerial orders to no avail.

"All these were serially ignored. The recent one dated June 13, 2023, with reference number MWUN/MD/NPA/SC/U/1.23, on duly signed communiqués spanning over three years. The Union is, however, using this medium to demand the total compliance of IOCs to the stevedoring regulations in line with the communiqués signed by all the relevant stakeholders in the sector.

"The NPA, as a master stevedore and industry regulator, is wholly saddled with the responsibility of granting operational licences to stevedoring companies to provide services for designated IOCs in Nigeria. The NPA also must use its oversight and regulatory authority to ensure respect for law and regulations in the dealings of the IOCs that use the services of the stevedoring companies. By extension, members of MWUN as workers in IOCs' employ," Adeyanju said in the statement.

He frowned that the NPA allowed the IOCs to operate without obeying the law.

"As a breach of the extant stevedoring laws stated, the MWUN will, on the 9th Tuesday, 2024, shut down the seaports nationwide after the expiration of the three world three workdays already given to NPA commencing from the 4th of January 2024," he added.