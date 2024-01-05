Nigeria: 80-Bed Hospital Project Based On Complaint of Constituents - Gbajabiamila

Chief of Staff, to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 80-bed hospital he built in Lagos was due to complaints by his Surulere constituents that there was no efficient health facility in the area.

The hospital, located in Surulere and named after Gbajabiamila was formerly handed over to the Lagos State government on Tuesday.

Speaking on the initiative, Gbajabiamila said the project was constructed, based on complaints from Surulere constituents that there was no public hospital from Costain to Empire area of the constituency.

He stressed that the essence of governance is selfless service to the people, which he said was the motivating factor for him.

He noted that the hospital has been adequately equipped for diagnosis and treatment of terminal diseases, among others, and urged the Lagos State government to support in ensuring professionals are deployed to the hospital.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives said the facility was one of the projects he had completed in Lagos to complement the efforts of the state government.

He said: "The Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital was conceived from the knowledge that a populous and growing metropolis such as Lagos cannot afford to be found wanting, so far as access to quality health care is concerned.

"This structure is an addition to support the tremendous work the Lagos State government is doing in the area of healthcare access.

"I am proud that we have constructed over 250 roads in selected Federal constituencies in the state, especially Surulere 1 and 2 constituencies, and completed 15 mini stadia.

"We facilitated heavy investment in education and healthcare, including constructing and equipping over 20 ICT centres in public schools, where children are taught computer programming and coding.

"We have provided solar energy systems to light up neighbourhoods and support commercial trades in our constituencies."

Gbajabiamila also inaugurated a conference centre at the Lagos State University, dualised Babs Animashaun street with a bridge, and a community development centre.