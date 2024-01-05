Senegal: Court Dashes Election Hopes for Senegalese Opposition Leader Sonko

5 January 2024
Radio France Internationale
By Melissa Chemam With RFI

Senegal's Supreme Court on Friday upheld opposition politician Ousmane Sonko's defamation conviction - dealing yet another blow to his hopes of contesting next month's presidential elections.

After deliberations extended into the early hours of Friday, the court in Dakar rejected Sonko's appeal against his libel conviction in May that saw him receive a six-month suspended sentence.

The hearing opened on Thursday without Sonko, 49, who has been jailed over a separate case.

"We have just recorded a great victory. The sentence is upheld, so Ousmane Sonko will not be able to participate in the election," the plaintiff's lawyer, El Hadji Diouf, said on the radio.

But Sonko's legal team says the setback does not mark an end to the political ambitions of the Mayor of Ziguinchor, in the country's south.

"The fight will continue," his lawyer, Cire Cledor Ly, told reporters outside the court.

Meanwhile El Malick Ndiaye, the spokesman of Sonko's Pastef party, said in a radio interview: "No one doubts the political aspect of this affair which aims to eliminate the leader of the opposition.

"Sonko still remains in the race."

The final decision on Sonko's eligibility to run in the 25 February polls rests with Senegal's Constitutional Council, which is expected to rule on the matter later on Friday.

There was no immediate sign of public protest in response to the ruling.

Threat to democracy?

After placing third in Senegal's 2019 presidential election, Sonko was seen as a strong potential challenger in the race to succeed President Macky Sall, who is stepping down after two terms.

But since 2021 Sonko has been battling various court cases that have hampered his plans to vie for the presidency.

His legal woes have also fuelled unrest that has damaged Senegal's reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

Sonko submitted his election candidacy from custody last month after a court in Ziguinchor ordered that he be reinstated to the electoral register.

Sonko denies any wrongdoing and says all charges against him are politically motivated.

The government rejects this, accusing Sonko of stoking violence. It dissolved his Pastef party in July.

(with newswires)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.