Senegal: Court Dashes Election Hopes for Senegalese Opposition Leader Sonko

Senegal's Supreme Court on Friday upheld opposition politician Ousmane Sonko's defamation conviction - dealing yet another blow to his hopes of contesting next month's presidential elections.

After deliberations extended into the early hours of Friday, the court in Dakar rejected Sonko's appeal against his libel conviction in May that saw him receive a six-month suspended sentence.

The hearing opened on Thursday without Sonko, 49, who has been jailed over a separate case.

"We have just recorded a great victory. The sentence is upheld, so Ousmane Sonko will not be able to participate in the election," the plaintiff's lawyer, El Hadji Diouf, said on the radio.

But Sonko's legal team says the setback does not mark an end to the political ambitions of the Mayor of Ziguinchor, in the country's south.

"The fight will continue," his lawyer, Cire Cledor Ly, told reporters outside the court.

Meanwhile El Malick Ndiaye, the spokesman of Sonko's Pastef party, said in a radio interview: "No one doubts the political aspect of this affair which aims to eliminate the leader of the opposition.

"Sonko still remains in the race."

The final decision on Sonko's eligibility to run in the 25 February polls rests with Senegal's Constitutional Council, which is expected to rule on the matter later on Friday.

There was no immediate sign of public protest in response to the ruling.

Threat to democracy?

After placing third in Senegal's 2019 presidential election, Sonko was seen as a strong potential challenger in the race to succeed President Macky Sall, who is stepping down after two terms.

But since 2021 Sonko has been battling various court cases that have hampered his plans to vie for the presidency.

His legal woes have also fuelled unrest that has damaged Senegal's reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

Sonko submitted his election candidacy from custody last month after a court in Ziguinchor ordered that he be reinstated to the electoral register.

Sonko denies any wrongdoing and says all charges against him are politically motivated.

The government rejects this, accusing Sonko of stoking violence. It dissolved his Pastef party in July.

(with newswires)