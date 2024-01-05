Angola/Cape Verde: Angola Beat Cabo Verde in Friendly Game

Luanda — The national senior men's handball team beat, this Thursday, the similar team from Cabo Verde (African vice champions) by 28-26, in a game that is part of the Angolan squad's training programme in Portugal.

Angola are preparing for the 26th African Championship of the sport, to be played from the 17th to the 27th of this month, in Cairo, Egypt.

At half-time of the game, played in the Portuguese region of Gaia, the Angolans were losing 12-13.

This was the third friendly match for coach Filipe Cruz's team, after the double victory against FC Porto's B team, by 28 -24 and 35 -33 respectively.

On Saturday, the Angolan "seven" will face the team from Águas Santas, and next Monday they will face Póvoa de Varzim, both from the Portuguese League.

The last two games will be with FC Porto "A" and ABC de Braga, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

WR/VAB/CF/jmc