Nigeria: I Pray Every Day to Win Grammy - Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that one of his daily prayer points is to win a Grammy Award.

The 'OBO' crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with GQ.

"Everybody knows what one of my prayer points is now. I have been nominated for three Grammys. So, everybody knows what I am praying for every day I wake up," he said.

Daily Trust reports that Davido was nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammys.

His fourth studio album, 'Timeless' was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while 'Unavailable' and 'Feel' were nominated in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance categories, respectively.

Davido will be going against Burna Boy and Arooj Aftab, Silvana Estrada, Béla Fleck, Falu and Gaurav Shah for the 'Best Global Music Performance' win.

He will also be competing with Burna Boy, Susana Baca, Shakti, and Bokante in the 'Best Global Music Album' category.

In the Best African Music Performance category, he will face off with familiar names: Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and South Africa's Tyla.