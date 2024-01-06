Africa: CAF Announces Air Cote d'Ivoire As Official Carrier for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has announced Air Cote d'Ivoire as the latest Official Sponsor for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

Through the partnership, Air Côte d'Ivoire, also the national airline of host country, Côte d'Ivoire, becomes the official carrier for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

As the official carrier, Air Côte d'Ivoire will play a vital role in facilitating the transportation of teams, officials, and fans to and from the tournament venues across the West African country.

With their extensive network and modern fleet, the airline is well-equipped to ensure a seamless travel experience for all involved.

Chief Executive Officer of Air Cote d'Ivoire, Laurent Loukou said: "We are happy and proud of this partnership with CAF towards organising a memorable TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for African football fans and beyond. Subsequently, our fleet and flight schedule have been readjusted to meet the travel needs of the competition."

The tournament will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in the cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

For further inquiries, please contact:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department

About Air Cote d'Ivioire:

Air Côte d'Ivoire was created in May 2012 at the initiative of President Alassane OUATTARA, whose vision was to provide Côte d'Ivoire with a major airline that would contribute to its economic recovery and international influence.

Since the launch of its flights in November 2012, the company has grown rapidly to position itself very quickly as a market leader with more than 50% market share.

www.aircotedivoire.com