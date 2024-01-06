Nigeria: Rubber Stamp Legislature Watching Nigeria Drift Aimlessly - Pat Utomi

A professor of political economy and management expert, Professor Patrick Utomi, has described Nigeria's legislature as rubber stamp watching the country drift aimlessly.

Utomi made the statement shortly after consoling with the families of the late 8th Speaker of the National Assembly, Ghali Umar Na'Abba.

He disclosed that he was in Kano to condole with the family and to share with them and other well meaning Nigerians.

He said, "Late Honourable Ghali Umar Na'Abba represents all Nigerians at the season at which we have an independent legislature that government policy could be aligned to service to the people.

"Today we don't have a legislature. I can say that without even batting an eyelid. We have a rubber stamp legislatures that are watching the country drift aimlessly and are not offering options. Honourable Ghali Na'Abba did offer that when he was the Speaker of the National Assembly.

"We collaborated with him back in those days from civil society, from direct action, we stood by him to ensure that we have a working system. Many years afterwards as we saw the drift, we thought that we needed to create a different way to save the country."

He said the desire of all true nationalists was to lift the spirit of late Na'Abba and make it part of the rallying point for rebuilding Nigeria for the good of all.