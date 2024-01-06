Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Funke Akindele On Record-Setting Film

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ms. Funke Akindele on her record-setting film titled 'A Tribe Called Judah'.

The film broke a box office record within 21 days of its release in cinemas to become the first Nollywood film to gross N1bn (One Billion Naira).The film earlier made history on January 2, as it emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood film ever with a reported N854m at the box office within 18 days in cinemas.This feat has surpassed Akindele's previous films 'Battle on Buka Street' (N668.4m), and ' Omo Ghetto' (N636.1m) which currently sit as the second and third highest-grossing films at the Nigerian box office respectively.

The president, in a statement on Friday by his spokeman, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.President Tinubu celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria's thriving entertainment industry.He also extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export."The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts.We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further," President Tinubu stated.