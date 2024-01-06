Africa: Meet the Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers in Afcon History

5 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efosa Taiwo

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have seen some gracious players grace its podium, picking up the golden boots for their high number of goals while on parade for their national teams.

With the AFCON 2023 in Cote D' Ivoire less than a week before commencement, we take a look at the top 10 highest goal scorers in AFCON history.

  • Samuel Eto'o - 18 goals (Cameroon)

2. Laurent Poukou - 14 goals (Ivory Coast)

3. Rashidi Yekini - Nigeria - 13 goals (Nigeria)

4. Hassan El-Shazly - 12 goals (Egypt)

5. Patrick Mboma - 11 goals (Cameroon)

6. Hossam Hassan - 11 goals (Egypt)

7. Didier Drogba - 11 goals (Ivory Coast)

8. Ndaye Mulamba - 10 goals (DR Congo)

9. Francileudo dos Santos - 10 goals (Tunisia)

10. Andre Ayew - 10 goals (Ghana)

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.