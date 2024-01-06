Africa: Meet the Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers in Afcon History

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have seen some gracious players grace its podium, picking up the golden boots for their high number of goals while on parade for their national teams.

With the AFCON 2023 in Cote D' Ivoire less than a week before commencement, we take a look at the top 10 highest goal scorers in AFCON history.

Samuel Eto'o - 18 goals (Cameroon)

2. Laurent Poukou - 14 goals (Ivory Coast)

3. Rashidi Yekini - Nigeria - 13 goals (Nigeria)

4. Hassan El-Shazly - 12 goals (Egypt)

5. Patrick Mboma - 11 goals (Cameroon)

6. Hossam Hassan - 11 goals (Egypt)

7. Didier Drogba - 11 goals (Ivory Coast)

8. Ndaye Mulamba - 10 goals (DR Congo)

9. Francileudo dos Santos - 10 goals (Tunisia)

10. Andre Ayew - 10 goals (Ghana)

Vanguard News