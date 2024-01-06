Nigeria: Insecurity - Troops Neutralise 43 Terrorists, Rescue 39 Kidnapped Victims

Troops fighting against terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements across the country have killed 43 terrorists and arrested 132 others, including oil theft perpetrators, in the first five days of 2024.

Troops also rescued 39 kidnapped civilians after several encounters, and a total of 87 assault weapons and 666 assault ammunition were recovered.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba, who made this known on Friday, added that troops in the Niger Delta discovered and destroyed 25 illegal crude oil refining sites, 24 cooking ovens, 29 boats, 31 storage tanks, one tricycle, and three pump machines.

Furthermore, troops denied the oil theft criminals the estimated sum of N159.65 million (one hundred and fifty-nine million, six hundred and fifty-two thousand, and six hundred and twenty naira).

"Troops recovered 315,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 3,158 litres of DPK.

The weapons and ammunition recovered are 11 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle, 2 pump action guns, 8 locally fabricated guns, 11 Dane guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, one Macarrol pistol, one Berretta pistol, one fabricated SMG, one locally made mortar with one empty bomb, and 4 IEDs.

Others are 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 592 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 7.5mm ammo, one round of 9mm ammo, and 36 live cartridges, as well as the sum of N1,601,370.00, amongst other items.

Reiterating the resolve against criminal elements, Gen Buba said, "The armed forces remain focused and are continuing their counter-insurgency campaign against terrorists and their cohorts operating across the country.

"Our operations have prevented these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives.

"Accordingly, troops are hunting terrorists in their hiding places and conducting targeted offensives against them to destroy them.

"Combat teams have neutralised several of the terrorist leadership and their foot soldiers, as well as degraded their military capabilities.

"We assure that we will defeat the terrorists on the battlefield and in their hiding places so that our country can flourish again.

"We have no choice but to win this war for the betterment of our nation.

"We call on the public to continue to act responsibly and be forthcoming for the progress of our nation.

"Citizens are urged to see themselves as the outstretched arm of the military in this war and to create conditions that would hasten victory."

Vanguard News