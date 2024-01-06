Nigeria: Bandits Kill 17, Abduct Over 38 in Kaduna Villages

No fewer than 38 locals were abducted and about 17 killed when bandits attacked Kunkurai, Dokan Karji and Angwan Sako communities in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the authorities were yet to react to the incidents, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev Joseph John Hayab, said on Friday that "this is the evil work of bandits despite the gain so far achieved but we will not be discouraged "

"We are appealing to the Governor and our security agencies not to relent but keep the tempo of the successful progress in the fight against bandits that has been achieved so far," he said

Locals said the bandits operated for about 6 hours, unleashing terror on the communities.

Hon. Aminu Khalid, a politician in the Local Government, said some of the locals were able to rescue 20 Villagers after a gun duel.

"Nine Villagers were killed during the fight. 34 locals were abducted and the bandits have not called, yet. We are appealing for military intervention to stop these constant attacks on our communities," he said

" The bandits invaded these communities on foot and took vantage positions at the same time. The bandits do come from parts of Kajuru and Kachia forest where their camp is located. The camp is situated at Dutsen Magunguna In Kajuru Local Government Area of the State."

He said the affected communities and other neighbouring settlements would not have peace until the military dislodged the bandits from the Kajuru and Kachia forests.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, has yet to respond to inquiries about the incidents.