Nigeria: Khale Releases New Song 'Calabash' After a Year-Long Break

6 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamni Njoku

After taking a break from music in 2023, Patrick Okhale Emmanuel, who is better known by his stage name, Khale, has made a comeback with a new hit titled "Calabash".

The wait is finally over for Khale's fans, as the talented singer, songwriter released his new song "Calabash" on January 4, 2023. The song features South African pop sensation, Galaybaton who also brought on his A-game.

The new song is expected to be a chart-topper and a fan-favorite, as it combines the talents of two diverse artists. Fans can pre-order the song on iTunes and Spotify, and watch the teasers for the song on Khale's social media accounts @musickhale.

Recall that Khale launched into the music industry in 2022 when he released his single "Ups N Down". In the same year, he dropped his debut EP Airplane Mode. It was gathered that Khale spent his 2023 developing his craft. Dropping a new single as early as January shows that he cannot wait to take over this year.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.