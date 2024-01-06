Nigeria: Khale Releases New Song 'Calabash' After a Year-Long Break

After taking a break from music in 2023, Patrick Okhale Emmanuel, who is better known by his stage name, Khale, has made a comeback with a new hit titled "Calabash".

The wait is finally over for Khale's fans, as the talented singer, songwriter released his new song "Calabash" on January 4, 2023. The song features South African pop sensation, Galaybaton who also brought on his A-game.

The new song is expected to be a chart-topper and a fan-favorite, as it combines the talents of two diverse artists. Fans can pre-order the song on iTunes and Spotify, and watch the teasers for the song on Khale's social media accounts @musickhale.

Recall that Khale launched into the music industry in 2022 when he released his single "Ups N Down". In the same year, he dropped his debut EP Airplane Mode. It was gathered that Khale spent his 2023 developing his craft. Dropping a new single as early as January shows that he cannot wait to take over this year.