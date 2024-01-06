Nigerian Govt Lists 58 Illegal Tertiary Institutions, Others Students Should Avoid

NUC had in 2022 published the same list of illegal institutions, which was signed by its immediate past Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, a professor.

While Nigerians joined Christians across the world to mark Christmas on 25 December 2023, the Nigerian government chose the day to, once again, expose some tertiary institutions it described as illegal, and advised students against patronising them.

Some of these illegal institutions include the University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria; Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses; University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses; University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria; Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses; Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria; Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses; Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses, among others.

The announcement was contained in a bulletin published by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the country's regulatory agency in charge of the universities, titled: "List of Illegal Universities Closed Down by NUC."

The publication was number 50 of Volume 18 of the agency's bulletin, and was signed by its acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki.

The same announcement had earlier been made by NUC in its Number 32 Volume 17 bulletin published on 12 September 2022, and signed by the immediate past Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, a professor.

NUC's latest action may have therefore preempted an investigative report by a Nigerian newspaper that exposed how students acquire degree certificates without enrolling in some "mushroom" tertiary institutions in the Republic of Benin.

The report, titled: "UNDERCOVER: How DAILY NIGERIAN Reporter Bagged Cotonou Varsity Degree in Six Weeks," which was published on 30 December 2023, has since gone viral, leading to the suspension of the evaluation of degree certificates obtained in tertiary institutions in the Republics of Benin and Togo.

Maiyaki speaks

Speaking on Wednesday while speaking with Channels Television, the acting Executive Secretary, Mr Maiyaki, noted that some arrests were made when the agency clamped down on the institutions.

He was quoted to have said that the State Security Services was involved in the operations that led to the arrest and closure of the institutions.

Mr Maiyaki urged parents to check the commission's website for the list of both illegal and legal universities in Nigeria "so that their wards don't fall victim to these institutions".

FULL LIST

1. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria

2. Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses

3. University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses

4. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

5. Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses

6. Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

7. Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses

8. Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses

9. United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses

10. United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra State or any of its other campuses.

11. Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses

12. UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses

13. Saint Augustine's University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State or any of its other campuses

14. The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

15. Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigerians

16. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

17. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

18. London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria

19. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria

20. Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria

21. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria

22. Bolta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria

23. JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus

24. Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria

25. St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

26. EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre

27. Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

28. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

29. Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria

30. Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

31. Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

32. Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

33. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria

34. Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra State

35. Open International University, Akure

36. Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo

37. Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta State

38. Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja

39. Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State

40. Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State

41. Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja

42. Temple University, Abuja

43. Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria

44. National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State

45. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos - Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu road, Lagos.

46. University of Education, Wenneba Ghana operating anywhere in Nigeria

47. Cape Coast University, Ghana operating in Nigeria.

48. African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria.

49. Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Owerri study centre

50. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos

51. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus)

52. Career Light Resources Centre, Jos.

53. University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT

54. Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State

55. Kaduna Business School, Kaduna

56. Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State

57. West African Union University, in collaboration with International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria operating anywhere in Nigeria

58. Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, 165 Isolo road, Cele bus stop, Egbe Ikotun, Lagos.

Institutions under investigations

Meanwhile, NUC also noted that nine other institutions are currently undergoing further investigations.

It stated: "In addition to the closure, the following degree mills are currently undergoing further investigations and/or ongoing court actions. The purpose of these actions is to prosecute the proprietors and recover illegal fees and charges on subscribers."

The nine universities are:

1) National Universities of Nigeria, Keffi, Nassarawa State.

2) North Central University, Otukpo, Benue state.

3) Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University.

4) Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia state.

5) West Coast University, Umuahia.

6) Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

7) Volta University College, Aba, Abia state.

8) Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University.

9. L.I.F.E Leadership University, Benin City, Edo State.