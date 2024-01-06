Nigeria: Reduce Insecurity in Nigeria, Prophet Ologbonyo Implores Tinubu

Following insecurity that is ravaging the country, Prophet Joseph Ade Ologbonyo, the planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Boanerges, Saturday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do more to reduce national insecurity

Ologbonyo made this known in his the New Year message, while sanctifying the Erin Ijesha community in Osun State, Nigeria.

He mentioned the kidnapping of a cocoa businessman and a woman not too long ago, for which a sizable ransom was paid to secure their release. He claimed that incidents like these and the most recent massacre in Plateau State make it imperative for the government to find a long-term solution to the nation's ongoing insecurity issues because not doing so would put both the lives of the populace and the country's economy at risk.

The cleric equally mentioned 128 farmers that died in 2023 due to insecurity. The well-known prophet also cited an intelligence report by SB Morgan, titled "The Economics of Nigeria's Kidnap Industry," which was published on August 23, 2023. The report stated that 3,620 people had been kidnapped in 582 incidents related to kidnapping, with a reported ransom demand of at least N5B and actual ransom payments of N302 million.

He emphasised once more that we don't need a prophet to realise that the rate at which farmers are abducted from their farms has made them fearful to visit farms.

The issue is, who will be producing food for us all when farmers are afraid of farming because of kidnappers? " boost productivity and support a thriving economy, he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prophet Ologbonyo also asked state and local governments to work with the federal government to address insecurity in order to protect everyone's property and lives

The cleric then tasked the government with broadening the economy and creating new revenue streams, such as tourism.

He mentioned Erin Ijesha's Olumirin Waterfall as an example of a possible source of revenue that begs to be thoroughly investigated.

"The waterfall is among the top tourist destinations in the nation, but once more, apprehension about visiting this natural wonder arises from past reports of kidnappings in the region. Numerous other tourist destinations across the nation are also affected by this similar insecurity problem. He came to the conclusion that the government ought to increase revenue creation from these kinds of sources and lessen the country's excessive reliance on crude oil.

In the meantime, during a prayer session with the Man of God, the King of Erin Ijesha, HRM Oba Isaac Adeyeba Ayeni, the Akinla of Erin Ijesha Kingdom, invited the sons and daughters of Erin Ijesha to come and lend some support as many efforts have been made in that regard.