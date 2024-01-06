Nigeria: Illegal Miners on the Prowl in North East Despite Ban

Illegal mining operations have continued to thrive in North East states despite the ban and strict regulations promised to be enforced by governors, Daily Trust Saturday reports.

Checks revealed that activities of the illegal miners in the North East states have further exacerbated the already precarious security challenges bedevilling the region.

The six governors of the northeastern states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe, under the auspices of the North East Governors Forum, had resolved to deal squarely with illegal mining in the region.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their eighth meeting, which was held in Maiduguri, Borno State on September 9, 2023, the governors said proliferation of legal and illegal miners in the region was becoming a problem.

They noted that there was a link between mining activities and insecurity, especially the abuse of mining leases; and therefore, resolved to enforce compliance with the provision of local consent as contained in Nigeria's mining policy.

However, months after the meeting, investigation by our reporters revealed active presence of miners in the remote bushes of Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe. But heavy security was deployed at the mining sites in Borno.

Miners outsmart task force in Taraba

In Taraba, findings revealed that illegal miners in their hundreds are taking advantage of the difficult terrain of the state to carry out the illegal activities.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that illegal mining is ongoing in some parts of Sardauna, Yorro, Gashaka, Bali and Takum local government areas.

Our correspondent learnt that the miners are carting away precious stones that include gold in hard-to-reach locations in some of the listed local government areas.

One of the miners who would not want his name in print revealed that the main targets of the miners are sapphire and gold in all the areas.

He their operations were nocturnal in hard-to-reach locations, making it very difficult for the Brigadier-General Jeremiah Aliyu Faransa-led task force against illegal mining and other security agents to access and enforce the ban.

Governor Agbu Kefas, upon assumption of office, banned all mining activities and also set up a task force against illegal mining under the chairmanship of General Faransa (retd).

The committee, it was learnt, has arrested hundreds of illegal miners, including foreigners, in parts of Bali and Sardauna local government areas and closed numerous illegal mining sites.

An official of the state government who pleaded anonymity told Daily Trust Saturday that government was losing billions of naira to illegal miners annually.

"The miners are carrying out their activities in deep forests and behind mountains, which are difficult to reach," the source said.

He said the state needed effective monitoring and surveillance, including the use of helicopter to check illegal mining.

Miners smuggle precious stones to Chad

In Adamawa, findings by our correspondent revealed that illegal mining of copper, lithium, aluminium, monozide and iron is taking place in many local government areas of the state.

According to an insider who pleaded anonymity, illegal mining is on the rise during the dry season due to the nature of activities like digging.

He said raw materials that include gemstones and guza were being mined in Michika and Guyuk, while diamond mining is taking place in Toungo, which shares border with Gembu in Taraba State.

He said copper and lithium were mined in Toungo, aluminium in Muchela community of Mubi, copper, monozide and iron in Maiha Local Government Area.

"In addition, the Bole community, adjacent to Yolde Pate in Yola South Local Government Area, is also involved in gemstone mining," the source stressed.

He further revealed that the mining of gemstones is taking place in Kilange and Bangshika villages in Hong, as well as Ganye Local Government Area, where locals are responsible for mining monazite.

"These precious stones are sold very cheap at the rate of N2,500 within the state and N7,000 in Jos," the source further disclosed.

Another source revealed that most of the mining managers are foreigners - white men - along with some people from N'djamena, Chad Republic.

"Also, the mined raw minerals are usually taken to border places in Borno State, where they are sold to dealers that smuggle them out of the country," he said.

He said miners in the Mubi area were acquiring monoxide in significant quantities.

"Some reports suggest the presence of iron ore, but it is not being mined in commercial quantities," he said.

He further said that many Chinese were involved in the mining industry in the region.

He said off-takers and buyers were also abundant in Jos, with many conducting the same business for more than two decades.

"But majority of the buyers, approximately 90 per cent, are of Chinese origin, who have diversified interests," he added.

Asked about the impact of insecurity on mining, the source said there had been no reported incident of miners being attacked. Additionally, many miners are currently operating in Mubi and Maiha.

Demand for gypsum on the rise in Yobe

In Yobe, illegal activities are mostly concentrated around Fune and Fika, a border local government close to Gombe State. Maiduwa, Fika, Zamba and Daura in Fune Local Government Area are also witnessing the infiltration of illegal miners.

A village head in the area told our correspondent that mining activities are still ongoing in those locations, including digging of gypsum and other precious stones.

"When you go you will see artisanal miners, mostly underage boys and girls, doing it freely, which attracts buyers.

"Unlike in other states where mining activities attract insecurity, we don't have that problem here, but it is causing environmental degradation," he said.

Illegal miners arrested in Gombe

In Gombe, areas where the illegal miners operate include Gamawa, Jauro Sale in Akko Local Government Area and Tukulma and Tulmi in some parts of Balanga Local Government Area.

According to the state Commissioner for Energy and Solid Minerals, Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga, illegal mining activities were banned in the state to avoid the escalation of banditry to Gombe, like other states of the country.

He reeled out the numerous mineral resources like gypsum, limestone, coal and granite, among others that are scattered across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Emphasising the state government's directive, the state's commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Bello Muazu, said they

had arrested some individuals involved in illegal mining activities.

The suspects were apprehended in the course of their illegal activities at a site in Gamawa community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

According to the NSCDC commandant, illegal mining has been a source of concern in the country due to its dangers and contribution to environmental degradation, soil erosion, deforestation, and water pollution, as well as other forms of security challenges.

Mining sites turn hideouts for criminals in Bauchi

In Bauchi State, illegal miners are on the prowl in different parts of the state, fuelling armed robbery and banditry in the affected communities.

Investigation revealed that illegal mining is currently taking place in five local government areas, including Toro, Alkaleri, Ningi, and some parts of Tafawa Balewa.

It is, however, more prevalent in 20 different sites in Gumau, Rishi, Tulu, Rimin Zayan, Filin Kokawa, where tin ore, gold, columbite, monoxide, among other minerals are mined.

A resident of one of the mining communities, the chairman, Alkaleri branch of the National Youth Council (NYC), Comrade Bala Mohammed Duguri, said the activities of illegal miners in the Nahuta mining site had become a source of concern due to the security threat associated with it.

"The turnout of illegal miners from Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna and foreigners to Nahuta site is scary because the area is gradually becoming a hideout for criminals.

"Two weeks ago, criminal elements among them (illegal miners) burnt down many shops and houses of residents of Nahuta village," Duguri added.

He said that in Ningi there are also many illegal mining sites, including Shende, Kuluki, Dana, Yadagungume, Kyata, Tipchi and Kwangi, where the miners are mining tin ore, monoxide, columbite and other minerals.

Legislators raise the alarm in Borno

In Borno State, Jara Gol, Wuyo, Jara Dali and Balbaya areas of Bayo Local Government Area have been identified as places where illegal mining activities are taking place.

The Borno State House of Assembly recently the raised alarm over a looming security threat in the state as a result of illegal mining in various communities.

The lawmakers consequently passed a resolution which forced the state government and agencies to halt illegal mining in the communities.

The member representing Bayo State constituency, Maigari Abare, said illegal mining breached security and caused environmental degradation in the area.

He also said illegal mining had thrown the communities into fear of banditry.

Experts in the sector warned that the involvement of foreigners in mining activities raised questions about the regulation of the industry in the states and the potential for exploitation of Nigeria's natural resources.

On December 12, 2023, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, blamed unnamed 'powerful Nigerians' for the illegal mining activities and acts of terrorism going on in different parts of the country.

Alake made the allegation when he led a delegation of top officials of the ministry to defend the 2024 budget estimates before the House Committee on Solid Minerals at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

"Nigerians are those powerful people behind them (illegal miners). We are identifying them with both kinetic and non-kinetic means. The insecurity in the mining areas is sponsored by illegal miners and these are powerful individuals in the society who are Nigerians," he said.

He added that for mining to generate sufficient revenue, there was a need to have a formal structure that the multinationals could deal with, just like the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd.

Earlier in October, Alake had said state governments had no power to regulate mining activities.

He also said the ban by states on mining was illegal and not in line with the constitution.

Speaking in Abuja at a pre-event press conference for the 8th Annual Nigerian Mining Week 2023, Alake said, "The states' ban on mining activities across the country is a point that is really sore. And it is a constitutional matter.

"Mining belongs exclusively in the purview of the federal government, according to the constitution. It is in the exclusive legislative list. It is not in the residual list. It is not in the concurrent," he said.

The minister added that if states needed to engage in mining activities, they should go through the right process and apply for licence.

FG, states must work together to get it right - Expert

A registered miner in Jos, Plateau State, Umar Ismail, said the federal and state governments must work together to get it right.

"It is very unfortunate that various stakeholders in government at all levels are seeing the mining sector as a curse rather than blessing.

"Nigeria is enormously blessed with various mineral resources, enough to make majority of the citizens rich. Unfortunately, while the attention of the government is on oil revenue, some unscrupulous citizens weaponise their scramble for the minerals.

"I know what I am talking about; and security operatives also know what I am talking about. Some people simply ignite crisis to disorient people, force them out of their communities and use the opportunity to steal the mineral resources there.

"Government at all levels must come together and harness the sector for the benefit of all," he said.

Hamisu K. Matazu (Maiduguri); Magaji I. Hunkuyi (Jalingo); Amina Abdullahi (Yola); Haruna G. Yaya (Gombe); Hassan Ibrahim (Bauchi) & Habibu I. Gimba (Damaturu)