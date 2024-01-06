Nigeria: 50% of Children in Enugu Can't Read, Solve Simple Math - Secretary to State Government

5 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bisola Fatoye

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, has made a disturbing revelation about the situation of education in the state, saying half of the children cannot read nor solve simple mathematics.

He disclosed this during the quadrennial convention of the Old Boys Association of Union Secondary School in Awkunanaw, Enugu.

Onyia delivered a keynote address on Thursday titled, "Smart Basic Education and the Future of Africa," shedding light on the significant educational challenges faced by Enugu State.

He said, "Our findings were shocking. After six years of primary school, 50 per cent of our children cannot read a single word in English, and those who can read struggle with comprehension. 50% of our children cannot solve simple subtraction challenges."

While he expressed concern about the broader perspective, Onyia emphasized that the issue extended beyond Enugu State, stating, "In Nigeria, three out of four children who completed basic education lack numeracy and literacy proficiency. The World Bank, UNICEF, and UNESCO have defined this as 'the Nigerian Learning Crisis."'

Highlighting an additional concern, Onyia pointed out a "skills hap" among children who complete basic education, attributing it to inadequacies in existing teaching methods.

He noted, "Our children suffer a 'skills gap' because existing modes of teaching do not equip children with scientific, technological, productive, and digital competences."

