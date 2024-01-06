Nigeria: I Can't Live Without Jewellery, Sneakers, Popcorn - Davido

6 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

In a recent interview with British GQ, Nigerian artiste, Davido, gave a list of things that he can't live without. The musician said he wouldn't be able to live without his wallet, headphones, jewellery, popcorn, sneakers, bible, sunglasses and toiletries bag.

He said his jewellery set was his identity and was too expensive for him not to wear. He also mentioned his love for trainers, which led to his previous partnership with Puma.

He said that, particularly when watching movies, he could not live without popcorn, explaining that his love for popcorn stemmed from his childhood when his aunt, Christine, used to make good popcorn in various flavours for himself and his cousins whenever they watched movies.

As for sunglasses, the artiste referred to them as "hater blockers" and said he never forgot to carry a pair.

