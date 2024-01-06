Nigeria: Militants Attack Traders' Convoy, Kill Eight in North-West Nigeria

The traders were attacked while despite the presence of armed soldiers in the convoy.

At least eight traders were killed while several others were injured when a group of terrorists attacked a convoy of vehicles conveying traders to a local market in Katsina State, north-west Nigeria.

The traders were going to Yantumaki weekly market in Danmusa Local Government Area when the terrorists opened fire on them Friday morning.

Eight of the traders died instantly while the wounded ones are receiving medical attention at a local hospital, the chairman of the drivers union in the area, Kabiru Dangaye, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Many federal, state and local highways in the North-west have become death traps as terrorists waylay travellers especially in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states.

In many local communities in the sub-region, motorists now drive in a convoy, sometimes with military or police escort, to avoid being attacked.

"Our drivers waited for hours as usual for other drivers and traders to come from neighbouring communities before they began the journey," Mr Dangaye said. "We had about 25 vehicles then called the soldiers to come and escort us as usual. The soldiers drove in their vehicle."

The meeting point, according to the drivers' union chairman, was Mai Dabino, one of the communities in the Danmusa area.

Mr Dangaye said the convoy passed Sabon Garin Nasarawa and Mahuta before it ran into an ambush around Makera.

"The terrorists were in four groups and it was when the leading vehicle reached the second to the last group that they (terrorists) began shooting. When the soldiers driving in the back, aimed to move faster to the front, another set of terrorists began shooting at them. The soldiers engaged them but because they were too many and separated, the terrorists had upper hand over the soldiers," he said.

Mr Dangaye said a distress call was made to the Community Watch Corps who "came with more soldiers" to help the traders.

Usman Abdulmuminu, a resident of Maidabino, said most of those killed were from his community.

"One of them was my best friend, Buhari. The communities are in mourning because aside those who lost their lives, several others are still nursing serious wounds that may lead to death," he said.

The police spokesperson in Katsina State, Abubakar Sadik, could not be reached on his regular phone number at the time of this report. An SMS sent to him about the attack was also not responded to.

This is the second time in a month that local traders are targeted in the state. Eight traders were killed last month by the terrorists in the same state.

Many states in the northwestern part of Nigeria have witnessed terrorist activities for over a decade which have led to the death of thousands of people.