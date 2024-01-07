Nigeria: Cuppy's Hit Single 'Jollof on the Jet' Re-Emerges as a Tiktok Sensation

Cuppy is in the news again! Her 2020 hit single "Jollof on the Jet" which serves as one of the breakout tracks from her Original Copy album has re-emerged as a TikTok trending sensation.

The smash hit which featured top Afrobeats act, Rema & East African superstar, Rayvanny has become a culture moment for many Africans at home and abroad.

When "Jollof on the Jet" initially premiered in 2020, fans started a challenge where they began eating Jollof Rice in the craziest places they could think of.

Today, Cuppy's fans have decided to run it back! They have brought the single back to heavy rotation, especially on social media platforms. Sped up & slowed down versions of "Jollof on the Jet" have been trending sounds among top creators on TikTok.

Now fans can even enjoy vibing to "Jollof on the Jet" better as the single officially has its own TikTok dance. Cuppy has been full of appreciation to her fans who are still showing her music love after all these years. She joined in on the challenge and posted a video of herself dancing with a message; "My first attempt at #JollofOnTheJet challenge".

Cuppy has been busy these past few months. She's been involved in some major projects from her recently announced partnership with British Airways, where regular flyers can now enjoy some of the best Afrobeats vibes on BA's Highlife Entertainment platform when they listen to Cuppy's Neo Afrobeats playlist. She also gave a speech & DJ'ed at the United Nations General Assembly in September, where Cuppy raised awareness on key issues like education.

Cuppy has also been recognized by prominent platforms like DJANETOP, who put her at number 21 in their Top 100 Best Females DJs of 2023 list; and Best of Africa, who recently recognized her with their "Philanthropic Endeavour Leadership Award".