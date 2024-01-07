Kenya: Ruto Softens Stance on Judiciary, Calls for Cooperation Among All Arms of Government

Nairobi — President William Ruto has softened his stance on the Judiciary, calling for cooperation among all arms of government.

The president, who kicked off a storm last week when he vowed to disregard court orders, emphasized the importance of putting aside supremacy battles that could hinder Kenya's economic growth.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Sugutek in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto emphasised on the need for the three arms of government - the legislature, judiciary, and executive - to work together to advance the country's development.

He cautioned that conflicts divert valuable time and resources away from serving the electorate and achieving national development goals.

"Let us stop competition between the legislature, judiciary, and executive. We have only one mission, and that is to work for Kenya," Ruto emphasized.

His declaration to disobey court orders obtained through corruption has touched off widespread debate and criticism, with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) warning of potential authoritarian tendencies.

During the Sunday church service, President Ruto urged leaders from all three branches of government to prioritize creating employment opportunities for Kenyan youth instead of engaging in disputes.

He emphasized that it would be a grave mistake if officials from the executive, judiciary, parliament, or independent institutions hindered the employment prospects of young people.

He however, maintained his stance of fighting corruption within the judiciary, pledging his commitment to implementing the affordable housing agenda.

He argued that allowing corruption and impunity to obstruct the hopes and aspirations of the Kenyan people would be a betrayal of the president's oath of office.

The president maintained his stance that corruption in the executive, legislature, and judiciary is unacceptable and emphasized the need to address these issues collectively.