Kenya: Kalonzo Joins LSK Demos Protesting President Ruto's Attacks on Judiciary

Nairobi — Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday joined lawyers from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and other regional bodies in demonstrations against President William Ruto's attack against the Judiciary.

The march kicked off at the Supreme Court in Nairobi and was to proceed on to Parliament Buildings before climaxing at the office of the President.

Before it commenced, Musyoka described the head of state's actions as unacceptable and that they negated gains achieved following the promulgation of the constitution.

"We want to tell the Chief Justice and her team that we stand in solidarity with her and we are not here to ask for favorable outcomes but for the right thing to be done under the law," he stated.

"If this country is not under the rule of law then it means we are a jungle law and that cannot happen."

LSK invited members of the public to join the legal community in calling out the President over his utterances, which they insist amount to an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

It encouraged its members to wear purple ribbons and robes for the peaceful protest as a symbol of commitment to upholding the principles enshrined in the constitution.

"In light of the measures taken to ensure the security and safety of all participants, the LSK encourages your active participation in this crucial event. We urge members to turn up for this significant demonstration in large numbers," Eric Theuri, the organisation's boss stated.

"It is an opportunity for us to collectively voice our condemnation of statements undermining the Judiciary and to stand in solidarity with our esteemed colleagues," he said.

LSK had demanded a retraction of President Ruto's statement on disobedience of court orders unfavorable to the government.

Theuri emphasized the need for the head of state to uphold the rule of law while undertaking his duties.

"We remind the president that the same courts upheld his own election based on impartiality and at one time nullified another," he stated.