Nigeria: Oil Theft - Govt Strengthens Collaboration With Traditional Rulers

Nigeria's Minister for State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, says the government has strengthened collaboration with traditional rulers in Bayelsa State in a bid to address persistent challenges in the country's oil sector.

Nneamaka Okafor, the special adviser on media and communication to the minister, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

"The Minister for State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri PhD, has embarked on a series of insightful and collaborative courtesy visits to traditional rulers in Bayelsa State.

"This strategic initiative aligns with the minister's unwavering commitment to foster cooperation with key stakeholders in the oil industry, specifically aimed at addressing persistent challenges such as pipeline vandalization, crude theft, and security uncertainties in oil-bearing communities across the region," the spokesperson said.

She explained that one of the meetings took place with the Pere of Ekpetiama clan and Chairman of the Traditional Rulers' Council of Bayelsa State, His Royal Majesty (HMR), King Bubaraye Dakolo.

In this encounter, the spokesperson said, the minister stressed the imperative of collective efforts in curbing pipeline vandalization and oil theft.

Sheadded that the minister called on the monarch to utilise his esteemed position to rally other traditional rulers in the state for a unified front in addressing these challenges.

Recognizing the crucial role traditional leaders play in the socio-economic fabric of the region, the minister emphasized the need for a joint commitment to securing the oil infrastructure.

Continuing the dialogue, the spokesperson said the minister extended his courtesy visit to the King of Nembe Kingdom and former Minister of Petroleum, Edmund Daukoru.

The discussions during this meeting, Ms Okafor said, were focused on the importance of collaborative action in ensuring the security of pipelines and combating illicit activities in the oil sector.

The minister expressed deep appreciation for the support and valuable insights provided by Mr Daukoru, acknowledging his wealth of experience in the petroleum industry as an asset to the ongoing efforts in the region.

In another significant engagement, according to the statement, the minister met with the Pere of Kumbowei Kingdom, Boloye Embareba.

Ms Okafor said the discussions with the monarch revolved around the critical need for collaboration between the government and traditional rulers to effectively address security challenges and enhance crude production.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to creating a secure and prosperous oil sector, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between a thriving oil industry and national prosperity.

"These meticulous visits underline the minister's dedication to leaving no stone unturned in achieving the federal government's objective of increasing crude production for the prosperity of the nation.

"By actively engaging with traditional rulers, the minister aims to build a strong and enduring alliance with local leaders, fostering a secure environment that is conducive to sustainable growth in the oil industry," the spokesperson said.

In recent years, Nigeria has failed to meet its OPEC production quota.

The country has recorded a surge in pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in its oil-producing region, a development that worsened the nation's revenue challenge.

The Nigerian government has said it is targeting 2 million barrels per day (bdp) of crude oil production by the end of next year.