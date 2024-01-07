Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Bans Traditional Rulers From Issuing Mining Consent

7 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kamal Ibrahim

The Bauchi State government has stopped traditional rulers from giving mining consent letters to prospective investors in their communities.

The state commissioner for natural resources, Maiwada Bello, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Bauchi yesterday.

He said henceforth, it is illegal for individuals, groups or traditional heads to issue consent letter to any investor without obtaining clearance from the ministry of natural resources.

Bello said the decision was to address the effects of environmental degradation associated with mining activities coupled with security challenges.

He added that the state government through the ministry would continue to formulate policies that would provide the enabling environment for the mining sector to strive in the state, thereby enhancing investors' confidence in the solid mineral sector.

