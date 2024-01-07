Nigeria Ranks 22nd Country With Cheapest Petrol - Report

A report has disclosed that Nigeria is the 22nd country with the cheapest petrol price across the globe, adding that the majority of nations paying over 100 times more for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The new report titled 'Global Petrol Prices, Octane-95, January 1, 2024', published on its website added that richer countries have higher prices of fuel than the poorer ones.

It said, "The average price of gasoline around the world is 1.29 US Dollars per litre. However, there is a substantial difference in these prices among countries.

"As a general rule, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices. One notable exception is the U.S. which is an economically advanced country but has low gas prices.

"The differences in prices across countries are due to the various taxes and subsidies for gasoline. All countries have access to the same petroleum prices of international markets but then decide to impose different taxes. As a result, the retail price of gasoline is different."

According to data compiled by Global Petrol Prices and presented on a chart in the report, as of January 2024, Iran has the world's cheapest gasoline at just $0.029 (N26.52) per litre, while Hong Kong has the highest price at $3.101 (N2,835.77) per litre.

Many major oil-producing countries, including Libya, Venezuela, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, enjoy very low domestic fuel costs. Iran tops the list at $0.029 (N26.52), followed by Libya at $0.031 (N28.35) and Venezuela at $0.035 (N32.01).

At the other end of the list are cities and countries with high taxes on fuel. Hong Kong remained high in the ranking with gasoline at $3.101 (N2,835.77) per litre. Prices in Europe are consistently higher, with drivers in Monaco paying $2.353 (N2,151.75) and those in Norway paying $2.052 (N1,876.49).

Among other sample countries, the United States came in at $0.911 (N833.08) per litre, putting it near the global average of $1.30 (N1,188.81). Nigeria stands at $0.722 (N660.25), Brazil at $1.150 (N1,051.64), and India at $1.252 (N1,144.92).

According to data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Nigeria has struggled to meet its expected oil production levels in recent months.

As of November 2023, Nigeria remained Africa's largest oil producer, churning out 1.37 million barrels per day, according to secondary sources tracked by OPEC. However, Nigeria's self-reported production figures directly to OPEC for November showed output of only 1.25 million barrels per day.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.84mb/d in November 2023, lower by 57 tb/d, m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Venezuela, Libya, and Kuwait, while production in Iraq, Angola, and Nigeria decreased," OPEC said in its December 2023 report.

Some of the countries listed and their prices, according to Global Petrol Prices, Octane-95, January 1, 2024, are (in no particular order):

Iran: $0.029

Libya: $0.031

Venezuela: $0.035

Kuwait: $0.342

Algeria: $0.342

Egypt: $0.403

Kazakhstan: $0.534

Russia: $0.617

Saudi Arabia: $0.621

Nigeria: $0.722

UAE: $0.738

Argentina: $0.818

Indonesia: $0.874

USA: $0.911

Pakistan: $0.958

Bangladesh: $1.136

China: $1.146

Brazil: $1.150

Turkey: $1.169

Australia: $1.173

South Korea: $1.203

South Africa: $1.205

Canada: $1.239

Japan: $1.242

India: $1.252

Ukraine: $1.410

Mexico: $1.423

Chile: $1.441

Czechia: $1.607

Spain: $1.688

UK: $1.801

Germany: $1.910

Italy: $1.954

France: $1.968

Finland: $1.980

Switzerland: $2.028

Norway: $2.052

Netherlands: $2.085

Denmark: $2.114

Monaco: $2.353

Hong Kong: $3.101