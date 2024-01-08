Nigeria: 30 Rescued As Boat Mishap Claims 5 in Anambra

About five persons have lost their lives when a boat capsized on River Niger in Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Command, which confirmed the incident, however, said more than 30 passengers have been rescued so far.

The victims, who were said to include mainly women and children according to sources, were travelling from the riverine parts of Kogi State to Onitsha in Anambra State with their goods.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the boat accident happened in the early hours of Sunday in the riverine Anambra East local government area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said that the marine operatives of the Police Command on getting a distress call rushed to the scene of the boat mishap and were able to rescue about 30 of the passengers.

The Police spokesperson said, "Our marine operatives on getting the distress call about the incident responded swiftly. We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recover the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

"Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred.

"Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained, as the investigation is ongoing."