Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Remo Stars Score Two Late Goals, Lobi Stars Shock Kwara United in Ilorin

Two late goals from substitute Okon Aniekeme ensured 10-man Remo Stars once again dominated the South-west derby

During Matchday 17 of the Nigeria Premier Football League this weekend, there was a single away victory and a draw. The 10 games witnessed eight home wins, one away win, and a draw, with 23 goals scored.

Remo Stars dominate derby

10-man Remo Stars once again dominated the South-west derby, following two late goals from substitute Okon Aniekeme

The game

The first goal-scoring attempt happened in the 15th minute, and it came from Dela Akorli's flicked header, which was saved by goalkeeper Abdullateef Ishola.

Seven minutes later, Sikiru Alimi's lofted shot hit the crossbar, while Sodiq Ismail's corner kick in the 25th minute was headed off target by Seun Ogunrinbide.

However, Sunshine Stars got a chance at scoring towards the end of the first half after Ibrahim Yusu intercepted Fabian Nworie's miscued pass to Ahmed Akinyele, but he couldn't direct his effort on goal.

Another defensive gaffe from Remo Stars led to a counterattack from the visitors, but Kayode Bankole saved the effort.

Adams Olamilekan's introduction added some impetus to Remo Stars' attack, as the forward had two shots on goal within the first eight minutes of his entry.

Finally, in the 90th minute, substitute Okon Aniekeme's strike broke the deadlock. This led to a fracas between Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars' players, which led to Olamilekan being sent off. They soon doubled their lead from Aniekeme's long-range shot.

Kwara United lose at home

In Ilorin, two first-half goals from Godwin Oshagbemi and Stanley Oganbor earned the Lobi Stars a precious win against Kwara United.

In Ibadan, Abdul Kareem Mumini's 11th-minute goal secured a 1-0 victory for Shooting Stars against 10-man Bayelsa United, propelling them to the 10th position with 22 points.

In Kaduna, relegation-embattled Heartland suffered a 3-2 defeat to Niger Tornadoes.

The only drawn game of the weekend was at the Pantami Stadium, where Gombe United were held by Rivers United.

Remo Stars and Lobi Stars are locked in first place with 32 points; Sporting Lagos slipped into the relegation waters after their loss in Aba, while Heartland and Bayelsa United occupy the 19th and 20th places with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

NPFL matchday 17 results

Doma United 2 - 0 Katsina United

Bendel Insurance 2 - 0 Enugu Rangers

Gombe United 1 - 1 Rivers United

Kano Pillars 2 - 1 Plateau United

Enyimba 2 - 0 Sporting Lagos

Shooting Stars 1 - 0 Bayelsa United

Akwa United 3 - 1 Abia Warriors

Remo Stars 2 - 0 Sunshine Stars

Niger Tornadoes 3 - 2 Heartland

Kwara United 0 - 2 Lobi Stars