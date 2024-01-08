Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu to Sign 2024 Budget This Week, As Tinubu Commissions Rail Project February

Mr Sanwo-Olu said his administration remained dedicated to the successful implementation of pivotal projects to foster the robust growth of the state and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will, this week, sign into law the 2024 Lagos State Appropriation Bill.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said signing the Bill, passed a few days ago by the Lagos State House of Assembly, will mark an important milestone in the delivery of all that his administration has promised the people of Lagos.

Speaking during the 24th Annual Thanksgiving Service with the First Family of Lagos State, themed, 'The Righteous Shall Praise Your Name,' held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, the governor said his administration remained dedicated to the successful implementation of pivotal projects to foster the robust growth of the state and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

The service was attended by the governor's wife, Ibijoke; Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and his wife, Oluremi; the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, and wife, Bolanle; Ogun State First Lady Bamidele Abiodun; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, represented by the Chairman of the Assembly on Home Affairs, Jubril Abdulkareem; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba; former deputy governors, religious and traditional leaders, public office holders and politicians, among others.

Mr Sanwo-Olu hinted that the Red Line Rail project would be commissioned next month by President Bola Tinubu.

He disclosed that the project was 99.9 per cent completed and, based on President Tinubu's availability, might be commissioned next month.

Providing some insights into year, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the Year 2024 will be an important one for his administration in terms of enforcement of the various laws and regulations made to safeguard the lives and property of residents. "Without adherence to the rule of law, no society can guarantee progress and prosperity, " he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on Nigerians, especially Lagos residents, to continue to pray for him and other public office holders who have been given the privilege to serve as leaders in various capacities.

He said public office holders needed divine wisdom and grace, as they make multitudes of decisions that will impact people's lives.

He said: "We are unwaveringly dedicated to the successful implementation of pivotal projects. In every sector, we have major projects ongoing that will define the legacy of our administration, and positively transform the economy and landscape of Lagos State.

"Indeed, all Lagosians have so much to look forward to this year 2024, which is also the first full year of our second and final term in office. You are already familiar with our T.H.E.M.E.S+ development agenda, which will guide and propel all that we do for the progress and development of the State."

Mr Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents to play their part in respecting and obeying the laws of the land by paying taxes, obeying traffic rules, disposing waste responsibly and speaking up when others break the law. He said these were responsibilities of good people of Lagos State.

"On our part, as Government, we will continue to strive to make it easier for you to be law-abiding. Our transport reforms are all aimed at improving the commuting experience for all Lagosians, just as our Emergency Hotlines are there to make it easy for you to 'say something if you see something!'

"In the same way, we have in place various reforms aimed at making it easier for you to pay your taxes, and generally making Lagos a more enabling place for business and investment. Together, we can all play our part in achieving a truly Greater Lagos."

Speaking on the significance of the Thanksgiving Service, Mr Sanwo-Olu said there is so much to be grateful for, urging the people to raise their voices in praise, adoration and supplication, to commit Lagos State and Nigeria to God, for guidance and mercies.

In his exhortation, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Stephen Adegbite, said there was need to appreciate God.