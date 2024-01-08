Nigeria: NIWA Confirms Death of Eight People, 38 Rescued in Anambra Boat Mishap

The National Inland Water Authority, NIWA, has confirmed the deaths of eight people in a boat mishap that happened in Umumu Anam, Anambra State.

The passenger boat, according to NIWA, was travelling from Idah in Kogi State to Onitsha in Anambra State and was carrying about 50 passengers on board when it rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized.

A statement signed by NIWA General Manager Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda'u, disclosed that eight people were confirmed dead at the scene, while 38 others were rescued immediately.

NIWA, in a statement, said, "The sad report of a boat mishap at Umumu Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State, between Thursday the 4th and Friday the 5th of January, 2024, at about 7 a.m. is noted with regrets."

"The Authority is aware that the sad incident involved a passenger boat travelling from Idah in Kogi State to Onitsha in Anambra State.

"Upon the receipt of the sad report, relevant personnel from the marine department were deployed for rescue, recovery, and proper investigation.

"Preliminary reports indicated that the wooden engine boat rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized with about 50 passengers on board. According to the records, eight eople were confirmed dead at the scene, while 38 others were rescued immediately.

"The recovery efforts are ongoing, and the Authority will provide detailed information to the public as soon as the field officers report back to the headquarters.

"NIWA sincerely commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased and prayed to God to rest their souls.

"In the meantime, we want to reassure the general public that NIWA is doing everything possible to ensure safer inland waterways for the movement of people and goods across our inland waterways."