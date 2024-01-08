Nigeria: Leading UK Boarding Schools Return to Lagos

Parents interested in giving their children British-style secondary education will have an opportunity to enroll their wards in leading boarding schools in the United Kingdom next week.

The opportunity is coming via the UK Boarding Schools Week- Exhibition, Education Reception, and Charity Fashion Show scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, in Lagos.

The event is being organized by Mark Brooks Education in association with the UK's Department for Business and Trade.

UK boarding schools are said to be so popular with Nigerian families, with around 1,500 pupils currently studying at a range of prep, senior, and sixth form schools across the nation.

In a statement by organizers of the exhibition, "Heads and Senior leaders are looking forward to returning to Lagos this January to meet with parents who are considering the opportunities for their children.

"There will be two events designed for families who wish to find out more, they are organised by Mark Brooks Education in association with the UK's Department for Business and Trade."

The education reception and charity fashion show is scheduled to be held at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos from 7 pm to 9 pm, Friday 19th January 2024.

Accepting the organizers, the event will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to network with schools in an informal and engaging setting.

"We are delighted to also present the award-winning Grernfingers Changemakers Wildlife Conservation education charity and experience their internationally acclaimed 'trash-fashion' show.

The second event will be the UK Boarding Schools Week - Exhibition, also at The Wheatbaker from 1 pm - 5 pm, Saturday 20th January 2024.

Sarah Travis, the Senior Associate Director of Student Recruitment and Admissions of TASIS said, "Nigerian families choose TASIS England because of our extensive international community, positive global outlook, and smooth progression to leading universities in North America and the UK.

"They settle quickly into school life because they are proactive in making the most of our broad range of educational and co-curricular opportunities."

Another popular school, that will be attending the events is Wellington School in Somerset. Rachel Debenham, Director of Development on his part said, "The number of Nigerian families at Wellington School has been growing over the past five years and they soon feel at home in our warm and welcoming community.

She is always impressed with their confidence and willingness to get involved in the community,

"They have significant leadership skills and quite a number have become captains in our school; they also work hard and achieve great results."