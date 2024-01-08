Nigeria: Same-Sex Union Blessing Saga - Pope Grossly Misunderstood Says Bishop Ayah

The Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, Akwa Ibom State, Most Rev. John Ayah has faulted media reports that Pope Francis asked them to bless Same-sex couples saying that the Pope was grossly misunderstood.

Bishop Ayah spoke on Sunday in Uyo while delivering homily at the end of the 2024 Diocesan New Year prayer, fasting and new evangelization outreach assembly with the theme: "Come Let us go at once to seek the Lord of Host".

His words, "At the beginning of the Mass I asked you to pray for the Church. Yes I did. There's so much noise around that the Pope, the Holy father has asked us to bless Same-sex union. And I say no, the Pope didn't ask us to do that.

"Blessing comes in different categories and different forms. There are Liturgical blessings. When I ordained Deacons here today I give them a blessing; that's a blessing within Liturgy, that's a sacramental blessing.

"We cannot bless Same-sex union that way, No!. If you come ordinarily to me as Bishop for a blessing, I will extend my hand and give you blessing.

"But when it comes to a serious matter like sacramental blessing, the one that has to do with the Liturgy, and when you see me dressed the way I am, no I will not bless Same-sex union that way.

"And I say that the Pope has been grossly misunderstood, the Pope is a great Theologian, great academic. he plays around with words a lot. The Pope wouldn't say that.

That's a serious matter.

"By the time the Pope says that we have to go back to re-write the Books of the Bible. Genesis wouldn't be Genesis, Exodus wouldn't be Exodus, we would need to change all of that. A lot of things had to be changed and it is not going to be so"

Bishop Ayah advised that people should not misinterpret what the Pope had meant, stressing, "We will allow that for Theologians to come up with something good enough to tell us. The Vatican is trying to clear the Air and make the message clear to all of us who are Catholics"

Continuing he prayed that better Economic situation in the world in 2024 especially in Nigeria saying, " And all through the year God will bless us. Last year was a very difficult one but God has kept you alive and I know you are grateful for that. We pray for things to be better this year"