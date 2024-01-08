Nigeria: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement in Ebonyi Governor Election Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the Ebonyi State governorship election appeal for a later date.

Justice John Okoro reserved the judgment after the parties adopted their briefs of argument on Monday.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Lagos had earlier affirmed the election of Francis Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The panel also resolved all five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.

Justice Sankey held that the PDP and its candidates lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress as it relates to the nomination of candidates.