Nigeria: Ondo Needs Leader Who'll Mobilise Resources for Growth, Development - Former Army Chief

The state is set for another off-cycle governorship election slated for 16th November by INEC.

A former Director of Finance at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Olamide Ohunyeye, has revealed that residents of Ondo State must look out for an experienced and selfless leader who can drive the socio-economic development of the state.

The tenure of the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who succeeded the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, will end by 23 February 2025.

The late governor passed on in office on 27 December 2023.

Although political parties are yet to conduct primaries to pick their candidates, aspirants have started declaring their intention to be the next occupant of the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The parties, according to INEC, are expected to conduct their primaries in April.

Mr Ohunyeye, a retired brigadier general, explained that the state has the needed natural and human resources to compete with other oil-producing states of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and the rest, saying a leader with genuine interest for the people would tap into huge resources in the overall interest of the people.

He spoke at the weekend in Ilutitun, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state during a civic reception organised for him by the people to mark his recent retirement from the Nigerian Army.

While lamenting the increasing level of unemployment rate among the youths and other negative economic indices in the state, Mr Ohunyeye maintained that the state is too endowed and gifted to experience hardship and lack of infrastructural facelifts.

According to him, "For Ondo State, I want a leader that will place the state at the platform of oil-producing states of Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and others. I want to see massive and rapid infrastructural development, I want to see complete capacity building, I want to see complete efficient and judicious use of our numerous resources and agricultural products, which are hidden in the soil of Ondo state.

"I want to see an Ondo State where the unemployed youths are employed, teachers are properly trained, and education and healthcare systems are improved upon. A state that will witness development in all ramifications of life."

The retired army general, who appreciated the people for the recognition and honour accorded him during the reception, said he would be more committed and dedicated to uplifting the people in the area and the state at large.

"I feel extremely very excited and joyous that after 36 years of my sojourn in the military, my community and even the state are celebrating me that I have done well to serve my fatherland, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and welcoming me back to the society for more service to the people," he said.

Speaking during the reception, Sehinde Akinbuwa, a community leader, commended the retired army general for his selfless service to the nation and the community in the last 36 years, adding that the community would continue to support him in his future endeavours.

While congratulating him on his retirement from active service in the army, Mr Akinbuwa advised Mr Ohunyeye to consider taking up a leadership role in the state for the people to benefit from his wealth of experience and expertise in administration.

Mr Akinbuwa said, "As General Ohunyeye transitions into civilian life, it is incumbent upon us to encourage and support him leveraging his wealth of experience and wisdom to continue serving our community, and the state.

"Just as great generals of the past have transcended their military service to lead their nations in times of peace, we urge him to chart a new path in civilian leadership, inspiring and mentoring the next generation towards excellence," he said.