Kenya: 2,000 KCPE Candidates Who Did Not Sit Exams to Be Placed in Secondary Schools

Nairobi — Close to 2000 learners who failed to sit for the 2023 examinations will be allowed to join Form 1 and do a qualifying exam later.

During the release of the 2023 KCPE Examination, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu promised that Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) would administer a supplementary examination for 9,000 candidates who failed to sit the Examination.

However, upon audit of the number of candidates who failed to sit the examinations, KNEC has only been able to trace 2,000 eligible learners.

"Since the number so far located is small to warrant a national examination, it has been decided that the 2,000 candidates join Form One starting January 8th 2024, and be allowed to sit qualifying examinations later," said CS Machogu.

However, the criteria that will be used to place the 2,000 learners who failed to sit for the national examinations are unclear.

Normally, the KCPE candidates are placed based on merit and choices, with the latter made by the candidates themselves playing a significant role in the outcome

As a rule, all Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates are expected to select at least two national schools they would wish to be admitted to for Form One.

The learners select the schools before sitting the exams. The selection does not take into account a candidate's strengths and weaknesses.

CS Machogu explained that the 2000 learners will sit for the KCPE examination in Form 3 to facilitate their qualification to sit for the KCSE examination.

"They will, however, be advised to ensure they sit their individual qualifying examinations by the time they are in Form Three to enable them be registered to sit the KCSE Examination at Form Four. I direct the Council to release further guidelines regarding the Entry Examination," he said.

The fate of the 7,000 learners whose whereabouts remain unknown even as the government pushes to accomplish the 100 percent primary to secondary school transition.

In 2018, Kenya adopted the Policy on Universal Access to Basic Education. The policy seeks to ensure that all children enroll in primary school and complete their secondary school education, with a 100 transition rate.