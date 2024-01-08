Liberia: Movers and Shakers of 2023

Liberia made a dramatic turn at the close of the year that has kept the world spellbound, particularly West Africa and the entire Africa with the conduct of peaceful democratic elections, void of outside involvement, the first ever in the last 27 years (1997 -2023).

The progress or destruction of a nation is often orchestrated either by a group of people; sometimes led by an individual or done thru collective contribution of all.

In the case of Liberia, 2023 was a very memorable period that has been recorded in history that the region and the whole of Africa reference each time issues of elections are discussed with key actors receiving due credits.

The editorial staff of the NEW DAWN dived into the ups and downs of the year under review and picked two patriotic citizens of the Land, President George Manneh Weah and the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission Davidetta Browne Lansanah as Movers and Shakers of 2023, for their respective heroic and distinct roles in the country's democratic advancement.

Mr. Weah had earlier made a promise at the United Nations General Assembly last October to hold free, fair, and transparent elections in 2023, which he did, bringing pride not only to Liberians but the region. Besides, the woman who presided over the elections amid barrage of challenges, including financial, logistical, and human capacity but did a miraculous job is Madam Browne Lansanah. Both personalities deserve our choice because they stood tall in ensuring that Liberia did not go down for any selfish interest.

Despite coming under immense pressure from diverse sources, the NEC under her leadership kept focus in delivering free, fair, and transparent elections that the administration had promised.

She did so both in the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections and the November 14, 2023, Presidential runoff election, won by the opposition Unity Party with no contention whatsoever, from the losing side that graciously conceded.

That Liberia is peaceful, stable, and filled with hope, looking into the future with dreams of economic prosperity, development, security, good governance and better standard of life is firstly because of the commitment of these two leaders, and generally, the entire citizenry who desire a progressive nation.

Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah and her team of dedicated staff at the NEC demonstrated love for country, and integrity that has won them admiration on the Continent and beyond, symbolizing a departure from the ugly past that plunged Liberia into a devastating civil war on 25 December 1989.

They chose to hold elections differently, for the sake of the Motherland and its people, ignoring recent trends in West Africa where electoral disputes or dissatisfactions from the democratic process led to mistrust and subsequent military coups or attempted coups. Neighboring Guinea and Sierra Leone are classic examples.

Liberia is stable today because of magnanimous concession made by President Weah even before the final results of the runoff poll, a move that is never heard of among his contemporaries in ECOWAS. This was a demonstration of leadership unmatched.

That singular move by Mr. Weah angered members of his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who still think the Standard Bearer conceded hastily, believing that a second term in power is a right, rather than a privilege from voters.

However, President Weah exhibited true leadership in spite of outcry from within, telling fellow CDCians that the game is over and it's time to park and leave, giving way to President-Elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung of the Unity Party, because the Liberian people have spoken clearly and loudly thru their votes.

That was the decisive moment that has kept not only Liberia peaceful and kicking but the entire West Africa, for which we believe strongly that the outgoing President deserves our recognition.

Already transitional work and discussions between the outgoing administration and the incoming administration are ongoing to pave the way for smooth turnover on January 22, 2024, Inauguration Day. It took statesmanship in President Weah to make these pathways possible.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the announcement of final results of the 14 November 2023 Presidential Runoff Election and official declaration of Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai as President-elect of Liberia with Mr. Weah peacefully conceding. Story by Jonathan Browne