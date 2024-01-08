Liberia: Woman, 39, Accuses Bailiff of Torture, Assaults

-- Cries out for justice

A 39-year-old woman residing in Pleebo, Maryland County, is appealing to the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Gender to ensure that justice is served in her case.

Cecelia Cummings claims that she was subjected to torture, physical assault, and public humiliation by Sampson Tibleh, a bailiff at the Gedetarbo Magisterial Court. According to Cecelia, the incident occurred on December 18, 2023, in the streets of Pleebo when Tibleh attempted to arrest her for an unpaid court bond fee.

She narrated that she and her friend, Josephine Nyemah, had been involved in a dispute with another woman only identified as Ade, who had taken them to court, alleging a physical altercation.

Cecelia noted that this incident took place in the first week of December 2023. After being reported to the Gedetarbo Magisterial Court, she claimed that, without proper investigation, the court demanded they either pay a bond fee of US$300.00 or face imprisonment.

Fearful of going to prison, she and Josephine appealed to the court, and they settled on the payment of USD 100. The duo immediately paid L$9,000, approximately equivalent to US$50, with a commitment to pay the balance the following week.

They were, however, unable to make the payment because Cecelia was reportedly involved in an accident. She informed the court about the circumstances and requested an extension for the payment.

"The court agreed that we pay L$9,000, the equivalent of US$50. That is how we were taken from the court bench and released to go home," she said. "We then promised to pay the balance amount the second week in December. When the time was approaching for the second payment of bond fees, I was involved in an accident and so I immediately communicated to the court about the incident and asked them to extend the time for the payment of the balance bond fees".

But surprisingly, on December 18, Bailiff Tibleh arrived to arrest her for her share (US$50) of the outstanding US$100. Despite asking for more time, Cecelia alleged that Tibleh forcibly stripped her of her clothing, leaving her feeling vulnerable and exposed.

As a result of this traumatic experience, she noted that she feels unable to walk freely in the streets of Pleebo. She constantly feels judged and ashamed.

Cecelia is therefore seeking intervention from the Independent National Commission on Human Rights, civil society organizations, and the Ministries of Gender, Women, and Children and Social Protection to ensure that justice is served.

The assault victim is a single mother of five children who relies on the sale of cow skin pepper soup for her childrens' education and survival.

Women's groups and local authorities in Maryland County have yet to intervene or address the alleged abuse publicly.

When contacted for comments over the allegation, the Gedetarbo Magisterial Court acknowledged sending an officer to arrest Cecelia due to her failure to appear in court after being granted continuances.

However, the court vehemently denied allegations made against Officer Tibleh, stating that he did not engage in any form of abuse.

The court told our reporter that it believes that Cecelia's actions are intentionally defamatory towards the honorable court.

Many are, however, hoping that an impartial investigation will take place for justice to be served and for the truth to prevail in this case.