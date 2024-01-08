Nigeria/Guinea: Super Eagles Lose 2-0 to Guinea in Warm-Up Match Ahead of Afcon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have lost 2-0 to the Syli National of Guinea in a friendly played at the Bani Yas Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Jose Peseiro led-side who started the game without their star striker Victor Osimhen and first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho went behind as early as the 14th minute.

Simon Moses got a chance to level the game for the Super Eagles in the 20th minute but was denied by the Guinea goalkeeper.

In the 64th minute, the Guineans grabbed a second to seal their win.

