Senegal - Constitutional Council Rejects Sonko's Nomination

In Senegal, the Constitutional Council which is studying the files of the candidates for the presidential election of February 25, 2024 has rejected that of Ousmane Sonko on the grounds that it is incomplete, announced one of the opponent's lawyers on January 5th.

The leader of the African Patriots of Senegal for work, ethics and fraternity (Pastef) also saw his 6-month suspended prison sentence for defamation confirmed the day before by the Court of Cassation, already calling into question his eligibility.

Presidential election 2024: Here are the 9 documents to be submitted to the Constitutional Council

After the sponsorship control stage, the first round of which ended on Friday January 5, all candidates from this test will have to undergo a second filter of filing 9 documents with the registry of the constitutional court for validation in accordance with article L 121 of the electoral code.

It is:

1-A certificate of nationality; 2-A legalised photocopy of the ECOWAS biometric identity card serving as a voter card; 3-A birth certificate less than three years old; 4-A bulletin No. 3 of the criminal record dating from less than three months; 5-A certificate by which a legally constituted political party, a coalition of legally constituted parties or an entity bringing together independent persons has nominated the person concerned as a candidate and 6-The list of voters who sponsored the candidate, presented on electronic file and in paper form, in accordance with the model provided for by article L 57 of this code.

This list must include voters representing a minimum of 0.8% and a maximum of 1% of the general file. A part of these voters must come from at least seven regions at a rate of at least two thousand per region. The rest is distributed without specifying a quota, in all administrative districts or diplomatic or consular jurisdictions;

7- A declaration on honor by which the candidate certifies that his candidacy complies with the provisions of articles 4 and 28 of the Constitution, that he has exclusively Senegalese nationality and that he knows how to write, read and speak the official language fluently; 8- A declaration on honor by which the candidate certifies being in compliance with the tax legislation of Senegal; 9-A receipt confirmed by a certificate signed by the Director of the Caisse de dépôt et consignations (CDC) attesting to the deposit provided for in article L 122 of this code.

The text specifies that: "Any incomplete file upon expiry of the submission deadlines set by Article L29 of the Constitution results in the inadmissibility of the application."

However, the law provides that "in the event of inadmissibility of a candidacy, the deposit is refunded 15 days after the final publication of the list of candidates."

