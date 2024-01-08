Gambia: Niani Chief Renews Call Against Bush Fires

8 January 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow in Crr

Pierre Bah, chief of Niani District in Central River Region has warned that there will not be any compromise for a person who is caught to have caused bush fire in his district.

Bush fire always has a negative impact on the socio economic development of the country and also contributes to climate change. It also causes environment hazards.

It has always driven away and killed wildlife; animals which are very important to the nation especially the tourism sector.

Chief Bah, an advocate against bush fires stated that the law would not compromise with anyone found guilty of causing bush fire.

He therefore urged people to distance themselves from such acts. He also called on Alkalos and Village Development Committee members to be vigilant and advise their people to desist from causing bush fires.

