Nigeria/Guinea: Afcon: Super Eagles Fail Guinea Test Six Days Before Their Opening Match

Nigeria's Super Eagles stumbled in their final tune-up match before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), falling 2-0 to Guinea in an international friendly at the Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Eagles, playing in Abu Dhabi, conceded goals in both halves and failed to find their rhythm throughout the match.

Guinea struck first in the 14th minute, dampening the spirits of the Nigerian team, and Moses Simon frittered away a chance from the penalty spot to equalise in the 19th minute. The Guinean goalkeeper saved Simon's attempt.

The second half brought little improvement for the Super Eagles, who conceded a second goal in the 64th minute.

Though the Eagles fashioned out great scoring chances, they failed to capitalise on them, with efforts from Samuel Chukwueze, Chidozie Awaziem, and Simon.

Coach Jose Peseiro introduced the likes of Joe Aribo, Ahmed Musa, and Ademola Lookman in the 83rd minute, but it was too late to salvage the game.

While some see this result as a major blow to Nigeria's confidence heading into AFCON, which kicks off in Cote d'Ivoire this weekend, others say it could be a blessing in disguise.

The Eagles are in Group A, alongside the host nations Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau, and a strong start is crucial for their hopes of advancing to the second round.

After their opener against Equatorial Guinea on 14 January, the Super Eagles will confront the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire on 18 January, before a final group phase clash with the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau on 22 January.

Nigeria is seeking a fourth African title after winning in 1980, 1994, and 2013.