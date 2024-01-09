Nigeria: Emefiele - Court Awards N100 Million Against EFCC, Commission Vows to Appeal

8 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The judge gave the ruling in a suit brought by Mr Emefiele challenging his detention for several weeks by the EFCC.

An Abuja court on Monday ordered the anti-graft agency, EFCC, to pay N100 million to former central bank chief Godwin Emefiele as damages for his prolonged detention while he was being investigated for corruption.

The judge, O.A. Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, ruled that the "commission's detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty," EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a Monday statement.

The judge gave the ruling in a suit brought by Mr Emefiele challenging his detention for several weeks by the EFCC.

The EFCC has, however, vowed to appeal the judgment, saying Mr Emefiele was detained based on a court order.

"The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside," Mr Oyewale wrote.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.