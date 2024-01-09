Nigeria: Emefiele - Court Awards N100 Million Against EFCC, Commission Vows to Appeal

The judge gave the ruling in a suit brought by Mr Emefiele challenging his detention for several weeks by the EFCC.

An Abuja court on Monday ordered the anti-graft agency, EFCC, to pay N100 million to former central bank chief Godwin Emefiele as damages for his prolonged detention while he was being investigated for corruption.

The judge, O.A. Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, ruled that the "commission's detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty," EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a Monday statement.

The judge gave the ruling in a suit brought by Mr Emefiele challenging his detention for several weeks by the EFCC.

The EFCC has, however, vowed to appeal the judgment, saying Mr Emefiele was detained based on a court order.

"The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside," Mr Oyewale wrote.

