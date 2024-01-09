Nigeria: Anambra Boat Mishap - National Inland Waterways Authority Says Eight People Died

The police said five people were killed in the incident.

The National Inland Waterways Authority on Sunday confirmed eight people dead and 38 others rescued in a boat mishap that occurred in Anambra State.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Jibril Darda'u, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lokoja and made available to reporters on Sunday.

Mr Darda'u said that the "sad and unfortunate" incident happened at Umumu Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, between Thursday and Friday.

"The authority sincerely commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased and prays to God to grant rest to their souls," he said.

He said that preliminary reports indicated that the "wooden engine boat rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized with at least 50 passengers on board.

"From the records, eight persons were confirmed dead at the scene, while 38 others were rescued immediately.

"The sad incident involved a passenger boat travelling from Idah in Kogi to Onitsha in Anambra.

"Upon the receipt of the sad report, relevant personnel from the Marine Department were deployed for rescue, recovery and proper investigation.

"The recovery efforts are ongoing and the authority will provide detailed information to the public as soon as the field officers report back to the headquarters," Mr Darda'u said.

He, however, assured the public of the agency's commitment and determination to do everything possible to ensure safer inland waterways for the movement of people and goods.

(NAN)