Nigeria: Days to End of Tenure, Yahaya Bello Appoints New Kogi Cabinet

Governor Yahaya Bello is due to hand over to Usman Ododo on January 27.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dissolved his cabinet and appointed new one as part of transition process for the incoming administration in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kogi Governor-elect, Usman Ododo, will take over from the Bello administration on Jan. 27.

Those affected by the dissolution included; Heads of agencies, parastatals and other appointees, although some of them were reappointed alongside the new members of cabinet.

Yahaya Bello's media aide, Onogwu Muhammed, in a statement on Monday in Lokoja, said the governor made the pronouncement at the end of the state's Executive Council Meeting held on Monday at the EXCO Hall of the governor's office.

The governor said his decisive and strategic action became imperative as his administration would soon come to an end.

"This significant move serves as a recalibration of the governance trajectory and signifies the initiation of the comprehensive transition process as my 'New Direction Administration' gracefully concludes its tenure.

"Government officials affected by this announcement are instructed to ensure a thorough and proper handover process, transferring all pertinent government documents, property, and materials to the permanent secretary of their ministries or senior government officials stationed in their respective offices, " he said.

Mr Bello, however, commended the affected officials for exemplifying unparalleled commitment, diligence, and unwavering patriotism throughout their tenure.

He wished them success in their future endeavors, a sentiment he extended to all heads of agencies and other appointees whose roles were now concluded.

The governor disclosed that those retained included; the Secretary to the Government of Kogi, Mrs Ayoade Folashade-Arike, retired Navy Commodore Jerry Omodara; State Security Adviser, Mr Sunday Faleke, Deputy Chief of Staff and Mr Oricha Umaru Shaibu, Director-General, Government House Administration.

Also retained were; Mr Mohammed Sanni Ibrahim, SAN, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abubakar Bashir Mohammed, Commissioner for Solid Mineral and Natural Resources, Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mohammed Ihiezue Abdulmutalib, Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development and Asiru Idris Asiwaju, Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

Others were; Abdulsalam Ozigi Momodu, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Wemi Jones, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Yakubu Yusuf Okala, State Auditor-General, Musa Bashiru Ohu, Special Adviser to the Governor (government House Imam) and Hadi Ametuo, Special Adviser on Political Matters.

The rest were; Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, Personal Physician to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sunday Bamidele Ayenibe, Director- General Protocol, Afolabi Joseph Raji, Special Adviser on Special Duties II, Moses Okezie-Okafor, Director-General, Research and Development, and Ahovi Salami Ibrahim.

"All domestic staff to the governor and deputy governor including those of their spouses are not affected."

The new appointees to fill the vital vacant positions in the state included; Habibat Oyiza Tijani, State's Accountant-General, Abdulrazaq Muhammed, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Auditor-General for Local Governments, Kadiri Mohammed Okeji, Special Adviser on Finance, Isah Taofeeq, Director-General, Project Monitoring Agency.

To strengthen the security architecture of the state in the area of intelligence and information gathering, Bello also appointed Security Advisers from all the Federal Constituencies of the state.

The security advisers included; Goke Okparison, Zonal Security Adviser, Okene/Ogori, Mustapha Aliyu Aka'aba, Zonal Security Adviser, Ajaokuta, Salami Joseph Omuya, Zonal Security Adviser, Adavi/Okehi, Olorunleke Moses, Zonal Security Adviser, Kabba/Ijumu and Muhammed Mundi, Zonal Security Adviser, Lokoja/Koton Karfe.

Others were; Pius Kolawole - Yagba, Kabiru Adaji - Dekina/Bassa, Ayuba Nana - Ankpa and Abu Odoma -Idah.

According to Governor Bello, the appointments take effect immediately.

The governor, however, tasked the newly appointed officials on total commitment, unwavering patriotism, and steadfast dedication in the discharge of their duties.

The governor added that efficiency, competence, and relentless pursuit of progress must be prioritised.